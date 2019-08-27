Search

Arvind Kejriwal announces waiver of water dues

Published: Aug 27, 2019, 14:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Kejriwal said that only those consumers who have installed meters before November 30 will get the benefit of this scheme

Arvind Kejriwal

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waived off water arrears of about 13 lakh people with functional water meters. While speaking to the media persons, Kejriwal said that some of these arrears are due to consumers but some are also due to incorrect billing.

While the water waiver will be for those having domestic water meters, those installing the meters by November 30 can get their late payment surcharge waived off, reports news agency IANS. Kejriwal said that it is an open invitation to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters.

He also said that only those consumers who have installed meters before November 30 will get the benefit of this scheme. Kejriwal further said that his government was fixing the root cause of compounding arrears that lie in the DJB's inefficiency and faulty billing.

He also stated that this could be the last such scheme. This is a big difference between this and previous schemes.

On Monday, Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said that despite making lifeline water-free, revenues have grown by 1.5 times and theft has been plugged to a large extent through flowmeters.

With inputs from IANS

