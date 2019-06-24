Arvind Kejriwal assures full cooperation with Centre to improve law and order situation

national

Kejriwal's comment came a day after his party blamed BJP for a spurt in crimes in the national capital

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday has clarified that the Delhi Government will provide full cooperation with the Centre in order to improve the law and order situation in the city. Kejriwal's comment came a day after his party blamed BJP for a spurt in crimes in the national capital.

Reportedly, there were at least nine murders reported since Saturday.

"We need to work together to improve the law and order situation in Delhi. The Delhi government has started installing CCTV cameras at a large scale. This will help a lot in controlling crimes in the capital. We will get the feed of any crime taking place in the city. It will help in taking necessary steps immediately," he said.

"All agencies, governments and residents of Delhi need to work together. We will fully cooperate with the central government. Keeping politics aside, we need to work together to improve the law and order situation in the city," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh urged the Home Ministry to convene a meeting to discuss the rising crime rate in the city. In Rajya Sabha, he said that Delhi was emerging as the "crime capital" of the country.

Kerjiwal's remarks come a few days after he assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his government's cooperation to develop Delhi.

At a meeting with the PM recently, he had said he would examine the possibility of integrating the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme with his government's health scheme in the national capital.

Since the AAP came to power in 2015, the Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over several issues. Kejriwal, his ministers and party leaders have often accused the Modi government of creating hurdles for the city government.

(With inputs from PTI)

