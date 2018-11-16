Arvind Kejriwal backs Chandrababu Naidu on barring CBI officials; also advises IT ban

Nov 16, 2018, 19:25 IST | IANS

He also advised Naidu "to not allow the Income Tax Department in the state"

Backing the Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh on barring the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from conducting raids in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his counterpart should not allow even the Income Tax Department in the state.

"Chandrababu has done the right thing. Modi is misusing the CBI and Income Tax Department. Why the CBI has not caught those behind the scams of demonetisation, Vijay Mallya, Rafale, Sahara Birla Diaries etc?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In an unprecedented move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday barred the CBI from conducting raids or carrying out investigations in the state without its permission.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government issued the orders withdrawing 'general consent' to CBI officers to exercise jurisdiction in the state to investigate corruption charges against officials of the Central government and private persons.

