Arvind Kejriwal blames 'atmosphere' for AAP's defeat in Delhi
Kejriwal said that the AAP party was not able to explain to the public why they should vote for AAP in the Lok Sabha battle
On May 29, 2019, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal blamed the political "atmosphere" and the perceived Modi-Rahul fight for his own party's poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. In an open letter to party volunteers, he, however, claimed that even those who did not vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had pledged to vote for it in the Assembly elections because of the various work it has done.
#Delhi Chief Minister and #AAP chief #ArvindKejriwal on May 29 blamed the political "atmosphere" and the perceived #ModiRahul fight for his own party's poor showing in the #LokSabha elections in Delhi.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 29, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/mw6dMGY9vP
"During the Lok Sabha elections, our volunteers ran a superb campaign putting all their energies into it," Kejriwal said in the letter. He added that AAP's candidates were among the best.
"The results, however, didn't meet our expectations. Post-election ground analysis has revealed two major reasons.
"First, the atmosphere that prevailed in the country rubbed off on Delhi as well. Second, people saw this 'big election' as between (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Congress President) Rahul (Gandhi) and voted accordingly," he said.
Whatever the reason, he added, the AAP was not able to explain to the public why they should vote for AAP in the Lok Sabha battle.
Listing the achievements and initiatives of the AAP government in Delhi, he said people had assured them that in the "small election" for Delhi Assembly, "they will vote in the name of the incredible work we have done in Delhi".
The BJP swept all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the AAP finished second in two seats and third in the rest. However, it won one seat in Punjab. In 2014, it won four seats in Punjab and finished at the second spot in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Did the accused remove her suicide note, ask family
- Nair Hospital's first-year PG student: Worked 24 hours... six more hours to go
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Make central anti-ragging law more stringent, says state
- Mumbai Crime: 46-year-old rape accused who fled from hospital arrested in Gujarat
- Mumbai: New animal rescue centre at Shilphata to ease SGNP's load
- Aditya Pancholi case: Even after repeated reminders, actress yet to record statement
- With SC order, BMC can finally demolish hutments at Tansa
- Filmy terrorists infiltrate Vasai, nabbed by alert former BSF jawan
- Maharashtra HSC results 2019: Mumbai pass percentage drops by four points
- Nalasopara's corporator Arun Jadhav wanted in forgery case arrested
- 4-year-old girl raped during parent-teacher meet at school
- Divya Spandana: From South actress to Rahul Gandhi's social media guru
- Mumbai gyms where Bollywood stars go to get a toned and fab body
- The village no woman wants to get married into!
- India's first Four-Wheeler Auto Rickshaw Comes to Mumbai
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Delhi: Shoe hurled at Arvind Kejriwal during press conference