Arvind Kejriwal calls cabinet meeting, reviews ongoing projects

According to senior officials, Arvind Kejriwal wants that the ongoing development projects in the city should be completed by the next few months

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/Twitter IANS

On May 27, 2019, a day after the model code of conduct was lifted, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of his cabinet and senior government officials and asked them to speed up the ongoing development works in the city. This was Kejriwal's first cabinet meeting after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a senior official, the Chief Minister has directed the departments concerned to hasten the pending works. "The Chief Minister wants that the ongoing development projects in the city should be completed by next few months," the official told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Kejriwal's six cabinet colleagues - Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, and Kailash Gehlot - were present at the meeting. Delhi is expected to go for Assembly elections early next year.

