Arvind Kejriwal challenges Shah for a public debate at Ramlila Maidan

The BJP on Sunday accused Kejriwal of "speaking lies boldly and publicly"

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday challenged BJP President Amit Shah for a public debate at the Ramlila Maidan here on the performance of the BJP-led Central government and the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government.

Addressing the Poorvanchal Mahakumbh Rally organised at Ramlila Maidan, Shah also said that Kejriwal is stalling the development work in the city.

Responding to Shah's allegations, Kejriwal said his government has done ten times more work than the Modi-government has.

"Amit Shahji, our Delhi government has done 10 times more work than what Modiji has done during last four years. On the other hand look at the anti-people and wrong deeds of Modiji, we have not indulged in even a single act of that kind. I challenge you, come let us have a public debate at the Ramlila Maidan in front of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal reminded the BJP that it also has responsibilities as it has MPs from Delhi.

"People of Delhi had given merely two works, policing and sanitation, and your party has proved to be a disaster in both. Neither have you been able to keep Delhi clean nor have you been able to perform policing functions properly.

"We were given the responsibility of electricity, water, education and health by the people of Delhi and our performance in these sectors is being lauded the world over," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also attacked the BJP on Shah's claim that the Modi government had allocated three times more money to Poorvanchal areas of India in the 14th Finance Commission as compared to what the Congress-led government had one in the 13th Finance Commission.

"Amit Shahji, how much money did your government provide to Delhi in the 14th Finance Commission? Merely Rs 325 crore? People of Poorvanchal reside in Delhi also. Why did your government not provide money for their development? Why this discrimination against Poorvanchalis living in Delhi?"

