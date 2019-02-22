Arvind Kejriwal: Congress trying to weaken AAP in Delhi

national

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday attacked the Congress for allegedly trying to weaken the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi by not allying with it in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering in Gandhi Nagar after inaugurating 181 newly-constructed lanes in four unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal said the only way the BJP can be defeated is by having only one candidate in each Parliamentary constituency against the saffron party so that the votes don't get divided.

"We are tired of telling Congress leaders that there should be an alliance between their party and the AAP in Delhi. But they refused. Their intention doesn't seem good, but I have faith in the voters," said the chief minister.

Kejriwal accused the Congress of weakening the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the AAP in Delhi.

"In West Bengal, Mamata (Banerjee) can defeat the BJP, not the Congress. In UP, Mayawati and Akhilesh (Yadav) can defeat the BJP and similarly, in Delhi, AAP can defeat the BJP and not the Congress. The Congress can defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

He urged voters not to let their votes get divided, as "the Congress will only cut our votes" and added, "Even the BJP wants the anti-BJP votes to go to the Congress in order to weaken the other parties."

Kejriwal also attacked the Congress for not doing much for Delhi. "Before us, the Congress was in power for 15 years, name any four lanes they have given you? We have given you 181 lanes in a go."

Promising timely completion of all developmental projects in the city, the Chief Minister said, "All the work that begins today, will be completed by August. I will come back here to inaugurate it. But if we fail to complete the work on time, do not vote for AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections."

Claiming that under the Sheila Dikshit government, electricity rates in Delhi were hiked every year, the chief minister said, "People were unable to pay the bills. Today, I am proud to say that my government is giving the cheapest electricity in the world."

