Arvind Kejriwal dares Haryana CM to visit Mohalla Clinics

Nov 01, 2018, 23:11 IST | IANS

Khattar accepted the challenge at a rally on Wednesday

Arvind Kejriwal dares Haryana CM to visit Mohalla Clinics
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dared Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to visit any Delhi government Mohalla Clinic after the latter dubbed them "halla" clinics.

"Khattar Sir can choose the Mohalla clinics he wants to visit. I will personally welcome him at the Delhi-Haryana border. Choose a date and inform us," Kejriwal told the media.

At a rally on October 27, Khattar had termed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's widely praised Mohalla Clinics as "halla" clinics, after which the AAP invited Khattar to visit Delhi and compare the health and education sectors of the two states.

Khattar accepted the challenge at a rally on Wednesday. The date and time of his visit to Delhi are still not confirmed.

Kejriwal added in a tweet: "We are prepared Khattar Sir. This will strengthen democracy. The people will no longer vote for those who talk about temples and mosques but for those who build schools and hospitals."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

arvind kejriwalnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Sensational assassinations that shocked India

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK