Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI inquiry into SSC exam 'scam'

"The central government should immediately accept the aspirants' demand and order a CBI inquiry," the Chief Minister tweeted

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into an alleged scam in an examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for government jobs.

"Thousands of aspirants are demanding a CBI inquiry into the SSC exam scam. This issue is related to their future. The central government should immediately accept the aspirants' demand and order a CBI inquiry," the Chief Minister tweeted.

