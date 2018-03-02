Arvind Kejriwal demands CBI inquiry into SSC exam 'scam'

Mar 02, 2018, 19:12 IST | IANS

"The central government should immediately accept the aspirants' demand and order a CBI inquiry," the Chief Minister tweeted

Arvind KejriwalDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into an alleged scam in an examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for government jobs.

"Thousands of aspirants are demanding a CBI inquiry into the SSC exam scam. This issue is related to their future. The central government should immediately accept the aspirants' demand and order a CBI inquiry," the Chief Minister tweeted.

