Arvind Kejriwal demands probe into street fight between cops and driver in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

The issue soon took a political turn with Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, claiming that the policemen insulted the man by attacking his turban

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Delhi Police for alleged assault on a man in the national capital's Mukherjee Nagar area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded on Monday an investigation into the incident. Taking to twitter, Kejriwal demanded strict action against those guilty.

"Delhi Police brutality in Mukherjee Nagar is highly condemnanble and unjustified. I demand an impartial probe into the whole incident & strict action against the guilty. Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters," Kejriwal tweeted. Police said an enquiry will be conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya and additional DCP and ACP of the district. Three policemen have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the enquiry, they said.

A police officer was injured on Sunday when he was allegedly attacked by a tempo driver, who chased him with a sword after an accident between their vehicles. Videos of the incident have gone viral. In one of the purported videos, the man was seen chasing some policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video the policemen were seen thrashing him with batons.

According to a senior police officer, the accident between a 'Gramin Sewa' tempo and a police vehicle occurred on Sunday evening, leading to an argument between them, which soon turned violent. The officer said the tempo driver attacked police personnel with a sword and also drove dangerously. The issue soon took a political turn with Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, claiming that the policemen insulted the man by attacking his turban.

Top five news stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Powai police arrest pervert ex-professor for stalking, harassing student

The Powai police on Saturday arrested a man who formerly worked as a professor at a premier engineering institute in the city for allegedly sending lewd messages and videos to one of his ex-students. The accused, identified as Vijay Deshmukh, had been fired from the institute in 2018 following the student's complaint to its women's cell. But he resurfaced in her life recently after she returned from South Korea, following which she filed a police complaint against him. (Read more)

Mumbai trashes BMC's 'successful ban' claims as city vendors still use banned plastic

Life is plastic and fantastic for Mumbai once again. While the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been making tall claims regarding the effective implementation of the plastic ban, a test drive by mid-day at various markets in the city has revealed a very different picture. Close to a year since the state implemented the ban, plastic bags are still being freely handed out in the open market. (Read full story)

Female leopard that attacked two kids found dead in Thane

The decomposed carcass of a 10-year-old female leopard that attacked two children a couple of days back, was found in the forest patch in Murbad, Thane on Saturday. The children were attacked when they had gone to the forest with their grandmother to collect firewood and fruits in Karpewadi forest on Friday afternoon. (Read full story)

Mumbai: A year and Rs 3.34 crore later, Gokhale Bridge opens up

Almost after a year since repair work started, Andheri's Gokhale Bridge was fully opened to the public on Sunday morning. The work, which started in July last year after the cantilever footpath on the southern end of the bridge collapsed, was carried out at a cost of R3.34 crore. Soon after the incident, Western Railway (WR) had undertaken a safety audit of the bridge with help from IIT-Bombay, following which major repair and strengthening works had been identified. (Read full story)

Maharashtra radiologists to join doctors' stir

The Maharashtra State Branch of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (MSBIRIA) has decided to support the striking doctors in West Bengal. To show their solidarity with them, members of the association have decided to shut all radio-diagnostic modalities like sonography, X-ray, CT scan, MRI etc for 24 hours across the state from 6 am today. (Read full story)

