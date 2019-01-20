Arvind Kejriwal: Dirty people have left AAP, party is united

national

Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh: With his party's Punjab unit facing a split in its leadership, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that "dirty people" had left the party.

"There have been attempts at breaking up the AAP. I must tell you that AAP is as strong as ever. Only the dirty people have left the party. The AAP is united and strong," Kejriwal told a rally in Barnala town in Punjab, around 175 km from here.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that "greedy people" had left the AAP and that they were not fit to be part of the party.

Kejriwal launched the AAP's poll campaign in Punjab on Sunday for the Lok Sabha elections.

Heaping praise on AAP's Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said that leaders like Mann and others were keeping the AAP flag flying in Punjab.

Kejriwal said that AAP will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab under the leadership of Mann.

Kejriwal attacked the Congress in Punjab led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for not fulfilling the promises made to people before the Assembly elections of February 2017.

"Tell me, have the loans of all farmers been waived? Have the youth got smartphones? Has every family in Punjab got a job as promised? The Amarinder Singh government has let people down," he said.

He said the AAP government in Delhi had radically transformed the schools and health facilities.

