Arvind Kejriwal felicitates Diviji Sharan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday felicitated and handed over Rs 1-crore cheque to Divij Sharan, who won India a gold medal in the mens doubles tennis event at the 18th Asian Games, an official said. "Sharan made Delhi and India proud by achieving the feat," the Chief Minister said at a felicitation ceremony.

During the ceremony, Kejriwal also felicitated the coach of Sharan and handed over the enhanced cash prize of Rs 6 lakh. Instead of inviting them to the Delhi Secretariat, the Delhi government conducted the felicitation ceremony in the athlete's locality, the official said.

The Delhi government had enhanced the prize money for the players who won medal at Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The event was attended by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Somanth Bharti, Surinder Singh, Madan Lal, Ajay Dutt and a large number of local residents.