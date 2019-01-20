Arvind Kejriwal: Government which can't run schools, hospitals must go

national

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the Punjab government for handing over government health centres to the private sector, saying a government which cannot run its schools and hospitals has no reason to be in power.

"Punjab government handing over government health centres to the private sector? A government which can't run its schools and hospitals has no reason to continue in power," he tweeted.

The tweet came as he shared a public notice by the Punjab Health Department published in a newspaper that read: "Expression of interest for running of Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode."

The state government, according to the public notice, has set-up Urban Community Health Centres and CHCs and PHCs in rural areas in the state.

"The buildings stand constructed and furnished. The Department is now looking for a private party(ies) to run some of these health institutes in PPP mode," it added.

