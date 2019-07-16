Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by city court in defamation case

national

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 after he appeared before the court

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A Delhi court granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by the BJP on Tuesday. Samar Vishal, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted relief to Arvind Kejriwal after he appeared before the court on a personal bond of Rs 10,000. The BJP, through its leader Rajeev Babbar, has sought proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Manoj Kumar, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi Malena for damaging the reputation of the BJP by blaming it for deletion of names of "voters" from electoral rolls in Delhi.

The other accused persons were earlier granted bail by the court.

Recently, a Delhi court sentenced AAP MLA Manoj Kumar to three months in jail for obstructing election process at a polling station during the 2013 assembly polls. Kumar was convicted by the court on June 11 in the case reported from Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi. A case against Kumar was lodged on a complaint alleging hindrance in the election process by over 50 protesters led by the then AAP candidate Kumar at the main gate of an MCD school during 2013 Delhi assembly elections. The court observed it led to problems for the voters. Kumar was later granted bail by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal after Kumar furnished a bail bond of Rs 10 thousand.

