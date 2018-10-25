Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in CS assault case

national

The court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and nine other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in a case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

Arvind Kejriwal

A court in Delhi on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and nine other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in a case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the bail after the accused appeared before him in pursuance of summons issued against them.

The Delhi Police in August charge-sheeted Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 legislators --Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania -- in the case.

Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were granted bail by the Delhi High Court in March.

The accused have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing hurt and obstructing a public servant to deter him/her from doing duty, wrongful confinement and assault.

They have also been accused of insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, punishment of abetment and unlawful assembly among others.

The AAP has called the case a "midnight conspiracy to defame the Delhi Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and 11 MLAs in a false and laughable case".

Prakash had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister's residence on the night of February 19 where he had been called for a meeting.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever