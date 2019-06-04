Arvind Kejriwal hosts Iftar party; BJP MLAs attend, Congress skips

national

Kejriwal congratulated people on the occasion and said he prays for their prosperity

Pic/ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday shared a friendly evening at an Iftar party hosted by the city government, unlike their usual relationship inside the House.

The BJP MLA not only offered food to Kejriwal, but the two also shared some light moments together.

Another BJP MLA O.P. Sharma was also at the party. However, the Congress, which does not have any legislator in the 70-member assembly, again was missing from the event, just like last year.

Gupta, however, said the event was a get-together and it has nothing to do with politics.

"I have told Kejriwal a lot of times that for the people of Delhi, we should not get involved in an argument and should work together for the city," he told media.

Among those who attended the event were Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Imran Hussain, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and several party MLAs.

Several Delhi cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma and Aam Aadmi Party leaders attended the iftar party.

No senior leaders from the Congress attended the iftar.

After the call for iftar was given, Kejriwal and others got down from the stage and sat in a table for food.

At the table, Gupta, who is critical of Kejriwal and his government, fed a morsel of food to him as a friendly gesture following requests by photojournalists.

"Since the beginning, I have been asking Kejriwal Ji to avoid the path of confrontation for the welfare of Delhi. If we work together, it will benefit Delhi. But this is their strategy (to have confrontation)..." Gupta told reporters after the event.

Delhi: Visuals of 'iftar' hosted by Delhi govt, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal & BJP leader Vijendra Gupta also present. Gupta says,'This event has nothing to do with politics & it's a day to meet & greet people with love and kindness. Do not politicise this event.' pic.twitter.com/5J7pvRYRxh — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies