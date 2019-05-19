Arvind Kejriwal: I will be assassinated like Indira Gandhi

national

Earlier this month, Arvind Kejriwal was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday

Arvind Kejriwal

Alleging that the BJP was after his life, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that he will be assassinated like former PM Indira Gandhi by his personal security officer.

"The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (personal security officer) one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab. "The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," he added. Kejriwal was in Punjab to campaign for his party which is contesting on all seats in the state.

Earlier this month, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday. The Delhi Police had claimed that the culprit was a disgruntled AAP worker but the party blamed the BJP for the attack. "I will be murdered and police would say it was a disgruntled party worker. What does it mean, if a BJP worker is angry with Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), can he hit him?" Kejriwal asked.

BJP slams Kejriwal

The Delhi BJP on Saturday accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of playing politics over the "serious" matter of security and making false allegations against it for "cheap popularity". The party questioned why the AAP chief did not file a police complaint if he had doubts about the integrity of his PSO.

