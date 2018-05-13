Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates rooftop solar plant at housing society in Delhi

The plant, with 441 solar panels installed at a cost of Rs 77 lakh under RESCO model, and the society may earn a generation-based incentive of over Rs 3 lakh per year



Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated a 140 kWp rooftop solar plant at Milan Vihar Apartment in I P Extension, which will be able to generate 1.8 lakh units of power in a year.

The plant, with 441 solar panels installed at a cost of Rs 77 lakh under RESCO model, and the society may earn a generation-based incentive of over Rs 3 lakh per year.

RESCO model helps companies supply electricity generated from renewable resources. Addressing a gathering at the venue, Kejriwal said the solar plant would save consumers a lot of money.



"First time, a solar plant has been installed under RESCO model in a residential society in Delhi. Consumers will be able to save Rs 5 per unit and annually the society will be able to save Rs 9 lakh without any investment but just by utilising resources," he said.

"If you compare power tariff with other states, 400 units of power in Delhi would cost around Rs 1,200 and in Mumbai, it would cost Rs 4,000. We are able to give uninterrupted power supply, with some exceptions, as promised in during elections," he said.

Speaking about an expansion of a rooftop solar plant in the city, Kejriwal said he saw "infinite possibilities" and would try to make it a movement.

"In the next two months, we will hold meetings with all Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) who have spaces on terraces and we will make it a movement to replicate this model for clean energy," said Kejriwal.

The plant was set up jointly by GNCTD's Department of Power and Indraprastha Power Generation Co Ltd. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Jain were also present during the occasion.

Unexpected weather disrupted the event and many participants were forced to leave the venue after makeshift tents were damaged in the heavy winds. The chief minister, however, left the venue only after the event ended.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates