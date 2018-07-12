Arvind Kejriwal: Jio Institute's eminence tag shows government is in Ambani's pocket

"Earlier, the Congress government was in Ambani's pocket, now the Modi government is in Ambani's pocket. Has anything changed?"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to meet Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the government over the selection of Jio Institute for the 'Institution of Eminence' status, saying it "is in Ambani's pocket".

"Earlier, the Congress government was in Ambani's pocket, now the Modi government is in Ambani's pocket. Has anything changed?" Kejriwal tweeted in response to former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha's tweet on the issue. Sinha in a tweet had said, "Jio Institute has not even been set up. It is not in existence. Yet government grants it eminence tag. That is the importance of being M Ambani."

The government has granted 'Institution of Eminence' status to IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and the Bengaluru-based IISc in the public sector, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, BITS Pilani and Jio Institute in the private sector. The selection of the yet-to-be-established Jio Institute as one of the six 'Institutions of Eminence' drew sharp criticism from various quarters with many questioning the process of selection.

