Arvind Kejriwal: Lt Governor Anil Baijal ready to cooperate, but not on services

Briefing the media after their meeting, Kejriwal said that Baijal had "refused to follow the court order, saying he is a Central government representative and follows the Ministry of Home Affairs' 2015 notification"

Arvind Kejriwal

As a fresh tussle on control over bureaucracy in Delhi escalated, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday and said the latter will cooperate with his government, except on services matter on the ground that a 2015 notification has not been specifically quashed by the Supreme Court.

Briefing the media after their meeting, Kejriwal said that Baijal had "refused to follow the court order, saying he is a Central government representative and follows the Ministry of Home Affairs' 2015 notification".

"I told the Lt Governor that the Supreme Court is superior to the Ministry. The court's July 4 order quashes all previous notifications, including the 2015 notification."

Kejriwal maintained that the said Ministry notification automatically stands quashed by the apex court order which clearly states that the "power" to transfer or post officers lies with the Delhi government.

The Supreme court ruled that the executive powers -- except public order, police and land -- were vested in the elected government.

However, the Chief Minister said, the Lt Governor has no issues over approval to the AAP government's doorstep ration delivery scheme that the Chief Minister approved on Friday.

Regarding the project to install CCTVs in Delhi, which had met with objections from the Lt Governor, Kejriwal said: "I have directed the PWD (Public Works Department) Secretary to pass the CCTV proposal in the next Cabinet meeting."

The Chief Minister also assured that within three months the Signature Bridge coming up in the capital over the Yamuna will be completed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates