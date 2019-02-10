Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu to hold rally in Delhi next week

national

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and N. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) will address a 'Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy Rally' at Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday, the AAP said on Sunday.

Main leaders of other non-BJP parties will also take part in this rally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

"India is currently passing through a decisive phase. The Modi-Shah duo is bent upon destroying the Constitution and democracy, which our country succeeded in achieving due to the sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters," AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

"Today it is the duty of every patriotic Indian to stand up for safeguarding the country's Constitution and democracy."

He also said that to achieve this, the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal will address the 'Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy Rally' on February 13.

In a statement, Rai said that Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, was coordinating with non-BJP parties for their participation in the rally.

"Elected governments of non-BJP parties have been targeted by the Narendra Modi government, which has made a mockery of the federal structure of the Constitution," Rai said.

"The Modi government has crossed all limits through blatant misuse of central agencies to throttle political opponents and it has no respect for the rule of law," he said.

