Arvind Kejriwal: Narendra Modi wants me dead, BJP will kill me
He said the Bharatiya Janata Party is after his life and will kill him one day
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit back at BJP leader Vijay Goel, who had said the CM should have the personal security officer of his choice if he doubts him, saying it is "Modi Ji who wants to get me killed, not my PSO."
Kejriwal on Saturday claimed he will be assassinated by his personal security officer, like former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
"BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal had told a news channel in Punjab. Hitting out at him, Goel said it is sad Kejriwal is doubting his PSO.
"It is sad that by doubting your PSO you have besmirched the reputation of Delhi police. You should choose your own PSO and if you need any help in this regard let me know. I wish you have a long life," Goel said in a tweet.
.@ArvindKejriwal à¤à¥, à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ PSO à¤ªà¤° à¤¶à¤ à¤à¤°à¤à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¤¿à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤¸à¤à¤¦ à¤à¤¾ PSO à¤²à¥ à¤²à¥, à¤à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¦à¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤° à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤²à¤à¤¬à¥ à¤à¤¯à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤® à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— Chowkidar Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) May 20, 2019
Responding to it, Kejriwal said on Twitter it is "not my PSO but Modi Ji who wants to get me killed".
à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¯ à¤à¥, à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ PSO à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ https://t.co/2jCwJPOca8— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2019
Two days ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results, top opposition leaders will meet in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss the political situation and possibilities of a non-NDA alliance to stake claim for government formation.
On Sunday, N Chandrababu Naidu met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi separately in New Delhi, besides NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The TDP leader has already met other top opposition leaders such as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Left leaders and Sharad Yadav in Delhi.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
