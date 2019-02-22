Arvind Kejriwal never approached me for an alliance: Sheila Dixit

national

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit said she was never approached by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to forge an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as claimed by him and asserted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has reached the "stage of frustration".

"He has not spoken to us. He does not know what he is saying. The AAP leader has reached the stage of frustration," Dikshit, a three-time chief minister of Delhi, told the media here.

Addressing a public rally near Jama Masjid, Kejriwal had claimed that the AAP leaders were tired of trying to convince the Congress to form an alliance with the party. In his speech, Kejriwal on Wednesday had said, "We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand. If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi."

The rally was held in the minority dominated pocket of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, held by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan. "I don't know what they have in their minds," he said.

