Arvind Kejriwal on Nayar: India lost one of the strongest voices for press freedom

national

India's most respected media persons, Kuldip Nayar, died on Thursday at age 95. Nayar was a passionate advocate for peace and Press freedom

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday hailed veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar, saying his death was a "great loss" to the nation as he was one of the strongest voices for press freedom and democratic rights, "especially in today's atmosphere".

Nayar (95) died at a private hospital here around 12:30 am today. Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were among the dignitaries who attended his funeral at the Lodhi Crematorium here. "He was one of the strongest voices for press freedom and democratic rights, especially in today's atmosphere. It is a great loss to the nation. His absence will be sorely felt," the chief minister told PTI.

He, however, did not elaborate as to what he meant by "yesterday's atmosphere". Earlier, on Twitter, Kejriwal had condoled the death of the noted journalist, who fought fiercely for press freedom and civil liberties. "Sad news coming in about the passing away of noted journalist and human rights crusader Mr Kuldip Nayyar. He will be missed for his fight for press freedom and democratic values in these testing times. A huge loss to the nation (sic)," he had tweeted.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who also attended the funeral, described Nayar as a man who had the courage of conviction. "He was in the true sense the embodiment of the idea of India, the very facet of secularism as enshrined in our Constitution. He was civil, forthright and had the courage of conviction to tell the truth. Before his death, he had warned about the forces that go against that idea of India," Yadav said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever