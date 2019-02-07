Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate appointment of prosecutor in journalist murder case

national

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked the Chief Secretary to ensure the immediate appointment of a special public prosecutor for the murder trial of journalist Soumya Viswanathan.

"It has been brought to my notice and the government will ensure the appointment of a good lawyer as special public prosecutor in this case. Show cause notice will be issued to the public prosecutor concerned for any negligence," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister gave the direction after the late journalist's parents pointed to the absence of a public prosecutor during the past few dates of hearing in the court, the government said in a statement.

Calling it "absolutely shocking", the Chief Minister asked the Chief Secretary to immediately issue a show cause notice to the public prosecutor for skipping the hearings and not taking the duty seriously.

In 2008, Viswanathan, 25, was found shot dead in her car in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

