Arvind Kejriwal: Punjab CM failed to fulfil poll promises

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for not fulfilling his 2017 Assembly election promises. Kejriwal, who also visited Pandori village in Barnala district to condole the death of the father of Aam Aadmi Party's Mehal Kalan MLA Kulwant Singh, told party leaders and supporters that the people of Punjab had lost hope in Amarinder Singh, who has been in power for over a year now.

"Before Amarinder Singh, the people of Punjab were sick of the Badals' dirty politics, corruption and drug menace and that is why they had voted for Amarinder Singh," Kejriwal said. "But now, the people from Punjab come to me and say that Amarinder Singh has not fulfilled even a single promise in over a year he has been the Chief Minister." The AAP leader criticised the Congress government for allegedly failing to implement even a single scheme it rolled out for people regarding jobs, pensions or smartphones.

"Punjab Congress leaders used to go to every person's doorstep and asked them to fill up forms for either job cards, loan waivers for farmers, pensions or smartphones. Did anyone get a job in all these years? Or pension? Did any farmer had his loan waived off?" he asked. Kejriwal listed the steps his government had taken in Delhi to build world-class government schools, Mohalla Clinics and ACs in government hospitals and provide cheap electricity.

"I invite you all to come and see all for yourself and decide if the world should praise the Delhi government for its efforts in building Mohalla Clinics and government schools or not," he said. Kejriwal assured party leaders and supproters that he will now make frequent visits to Punjab. Kejriwal was accompanied by his Deputy Manish Sisodia and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal also met party MLAs at the residence of AAP MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala, before they went to Pandori village. Earlier, Kejriwal and Sisodia arrived in Sangrur by train from Delhi and drove to Barnala.

