Arvind Kejriwal questions Election Commission on EVMs used in DUSU polls

national

The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wrenched three of four seats in DUSU polls while the Congress-affiliated NSUI took one post

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday raised a question to the Election Commission about the privately sourced Electronic Voting Machine that is being used in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

"From where can you procure EVMs privately? Doesn't ECI claim that no one can manufacture or buy or sell EVMs privately? Isn't anyone found in possession of EVMs without EC's permission guilty of the criminal offence?" he asked in a tweet.

The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wrenched three of four seats in DUSU polls while the Congress-affiliated NSUI took one post. The Aam Aadmi Party-affiliated CYSS, which fought in alliance with AISA, came third.

The Delhi State Election Commission on Thursday said it did not issue any EVM to Delhi University. "It seems the Delhi University has procured these machines privately," it said.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission issued a show cause notice to the Delhi government, asking it to explain donation discrepancies in its 2014-15 financial report.

The notice was sent to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following an alert by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The board had written to the poll panel in January that the donations filed by AAP with the income tax department and those filed with the commission had discrepancies.

The AAP, according to the poll panel, submitted its 2014-15 "original Contribution Report" on September 30, 2015 and later a revised report on March 20, 2017.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates