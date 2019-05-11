Arvind Kejriwal: Rahul Gandhi responsible if Modi comes back to power

national

The Congress is fighting the elections against opposition parties instead of the BJP, he said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with LS candidate Raghav Chadha (centre) waves at his supporters during a roadshow in Delhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of harming the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Left in Kerala, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital, saying the Congress chief will be responsible if Narendra Modi comes back to power. The AAP national convenor's attack comes two days ahead of elections in Delhi, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest as talks for an alliance between the Congress and the AAP did not fructify

"Congress is harming SP-BSP alliance in UP, Left in Kerala, TMC in West Bengal, TDP in Andhra and AAP in Delhi..If Narendra Modi comes back to power, Rahul Gandhi will only be responsible," Kejriwal said. "It is appearing as if the Congress is fighting the polls against opposition parties and not against the BJP. The Congress is acting as a spoilsport," he added.

The Delhi chief minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "totally failed" in delivering anything in any of the key sectors and that is why he has been resorting to "fake nationalism". It dangerous for the country, Kejriwal said. The AAP national convenor, who along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-graft agitation against UPA II between 2011 and 2013, said Manmohan Singh as prime minister was a thousand times better than Modi.

Kejriwal said the BJP is not going to retain power. "Our only aim is to stop Modi and Shah from coming back to power. We will support anyone other than the duo," he added. "A month back, I thought it will be a fierce fight. But the situation changed dramatically in the last 10 days. I am witnessing a situation similar to the atmosphere when we got 67 seats in 2015. I will not be surprised if we get all seven seats," he said.

Kejriwal said the BJP is seeking vote in the name of Modi but the AAP is banking on its work in the fields of education, health and water supply and lower electricity tariff.

"Modi-ji cannot say I made schools, hospitals, brought down electricity tariff, ensured drinking water supply. He failed in every sector. He has not delivered," he alleged.

'Will hang self in public if charges proved'

Stepping up his counter-offensive, BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir on Friday said he will "hang" himself in public if the Aam Aadmi Party can prove that he has any link to the derogatory pamphlet allegedly circulated against his rival and AAP nominee from East Delhi Atishi Marlena. If AAP fails to prove the allegations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should quit politics, he demanded.

Pitroda apologises for riots remark

Under attack over his remarks "happened, so what" on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Friday apologised saying they were blown out of proportion because his Hindi is not good. His apology came after BJP leaders, Sikh groups and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Pitroda.

'BJP can never be Modi or Shah's party'

BJP can never be an "individual-centric" party as it is based on ideology, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, denying allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party has become "Modi-centric". He also disapproved apprehensions of a fractured mandate and claimed the party will get more seats than the last Lok Sabha polls. "BJP neither became Atal or Advaniji's party in the past, nor it can ever be only Amit Shah or Narendra Modi's party," he said. Stressing "BJP is a party based on ideology," Gadkari said it is wrong to say that "BJP has become Modi-centric."

