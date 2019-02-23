Arvind Kejriwal requests Narendra Modi to release water required to be kept at Wazirabad Pond

national

He said this will result in curtailment of supply to the most important areas of Delhi due to sub-optimal operation of water treatment plants at Chandrawal and Wazirabad

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Expressing apprehension that a water crisis was "imminent" in some areas of New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to release the water required to be maintained in the Wazirabad Pond. In the letter, he said the water in Yamuna will likely deplete or dry up in the middle of March.

Kejriwal, who also heads Delhi Jal Board (DJB), said about one third of the production intended for the NDMC and Central Delhi command area was likely to get affected due to the "reluctance" of Haryana to keep the Wazirabad Pond full. He said this will result in curtailment of supply to the most important areas of Delhi due to sub-optimal operation of water treatment plants at Chandrawal and Wazirabad.

"In this period, Haryana is required to convey water from Tajewala to Delhi via the alternative route of CLC (carrier-lined channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch canal). The additional 120 cusecs of water is only about 5 per cent of 2400 cusec water or more which is available at Tajewala," Kejriwal said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever