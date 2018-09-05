Arvind Kejriwal says, BJP will face heat for axing ration cards

national

On Sunday, the Delhi government ordered the restoration of 2.53 lakh ration cards in the national capital and warned officers that they would be personally responsible for starvation deaths of eligible beneficiaries

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the BJP will face the heat from the poor for "deliberately cancelling ration cards in Delhi" and warned of strict action against officers who followed the Centre's orders.

Kejriwal's reaction came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gulab Singh tweeted a video which showed a woman from Matiala constituency pleading with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal urging him to provide her a ration card - which was cancelled - so that she could feed her two children.

Sharing the tweet, Kejriwal said: "The BJP will face the heat from the poor for pressurizing the officers to deliberately cancel ration cards. Strict action should be taken against the officers who illegally followed BJP's orders."

Between July and August, the Delhi government claimed that over 2.50 lakh ration cards were cancelled allegedly by Delhi's Food Commissioner despite strong objections by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain.

