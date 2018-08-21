Arvind Kejriwal says, Congress will get only 9 percent votes

national

"Direct fight is between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress will only get nine per cent votes," he said in a tweet in Hindi

Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the contest in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be between the AAP and the BJP in Delhi as the Congress will only get nine per cent of the total votes.

He also said that people have a general feeling that if all the seven MPs in Delhi were from AAP, the metro fare would not have gone up.

"People think: Only AAP is fighting for the rights of people. The MPs from the BJP/Congress never think about the people of Delhi and no sealing and hike in metro fare would have occurred if all the seven MPs were from AAP," he added.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had bagged all the seven seats in Delhi.

