Arvind Kejriwal says oust BJP in Lok Sabha polls in Delhi

national

If the AAP won all seven seats, "I promise a beautiful, healthy and educated Delhi", Kejriwal said. The AAP leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of failing to do "even a single thing" for Delhi since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called upon people to reject the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and instead vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in all seven seats in the city to see "real development". He was speaking at the inauguration of the AAP East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency office.

If the AAP won all seven seats, "I promise a beautiful, healthy and educated Delhi", Kejriwal said. The AAP leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of failing to do "even a single thing" for Delhi since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. So it was time the people of Delhi voted for the AAP.

"You (people) gave the BJP seven Lok Sabha seats thinking they will do something. Then you gave us 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi. We provided cheap electricity, free medicines, Mohalla Clinics. What have those seven MPs done over these years?" Kejriwal asked.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever