Arvind Kejriwal: Supreme Court's split verdict against democracy, injustice to people

At a press conference after the apex court order, he accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of creating hurdles in the functioning of the AAP

Kejriwal addresses a press meet against the SC verdict. Pic/PTI

Claiming that the Supreme Court's split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory is against "constitution and democracy", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the AAP government will seek legal remedies.

At a press conference after the apex court order, he accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of creating hurdles in the functioning of the AAP dispensation and appealed to the people to elect AAP candidates in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the upcoming general elections to help the party achieve full-statehood for Delhi. "The judgment is against constitution and democracy. We will seek legal remedies," Kejriwal said, adding it was an "injustice to the people" of Delhi.

Kejriwal declared war on SC, says BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "declaring war on the Supreme Court" and said it is considering filing contempt of court proceedings against him. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said his remarks were "the biggest attack on the apex court in political history". The judgment is a "big defeat" for Kejriwal, he asserted and demanded an apology from him for criticising the order.

