Arvind Kejriwal seeks ordinance to maintain status quo on sealing

Nov 22, 2018, 15:50 IST | IANS

Kejriwal's comment came after the Supreme Court dropped contempt proceedings against Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the seal of a commercial establishment on September 15

Asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to end its "stunt and theatrics" over the sealing issue, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded an ordinance to maintain status quo to provide relief to lakhs of people.

"If BJP is done (with) its stunts and theatrics, the people of Delhi urge BJP to immediately bring an ordinance now to maintain status quo, provide relief to lakhs of people and save their jobs," he tweeted.

