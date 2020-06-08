Arvind Kejriwal shows symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever; to undergo COVID-19 test

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shown symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever, and is to go for the novel coronaviru (COVID-19) test on Tuesday, sources said on Monday.

It is learnt that Kejriwal had symptoms of fever from Sunday.

He has kept himself isolated at his home as there is suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus.

Soon after Kejriwal complained of fever, all his meetings were cancelled since Sunday afternoon and he has also isolated himself at his home, said the source.

According to the source, Kejriwal will go for COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

