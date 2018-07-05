Arvind Kejriwal: Supreme Court order should be followed in "letter and spirit"

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced its verdict on the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the elected Government of Delhi and said that the L-G's role cannot be obstructionist

Arvind Kejriwal

Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the Delhi Government on the issue of the ongoing power tussle between the Centre and the Government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the order should be implemented in "letter and spirit".

He said, "We welcome the SC order. It has made clear that Lieutenant Governor or Central Government will have control over land, law, and order and police, and the Delhi Government has executive powers over the rest of the subjects. This order should be implemented in its letter and spirit."

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, who headed the five-judge bench comprising A.K. Sikri, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan said, "L-G cannot act independently unless where the Constitution allows. L-G cannot be an obstructionist."

CJI Misra said that the L-G must work harmoniously with the state and the council of ministers have to be constantly aligned.

"L-G cannot act independently unless where the Constitution allows. L-G cannot be an obstructionist, he must take advice from the Council of Ministers. The Council has to inform the L-G of its decisions. The L-G must work harmoniously with the state, the L-G and council of ministers have to be constantly aligned. There is no space for anarchy," the CJI said.

The power tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor has been on since the formation of the AAP government in the state.

Recently, Kejriwal along with Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others sat on a nine-day sit-in strike against L-G at the latter's office-cum-residence.

