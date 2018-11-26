Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi's Gujarat model

national

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Gujarat model" by saying that anyone could compare it with Delhi and see which one is better.

Kejriwal was speaking at the sixth foundation year of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) when he challenged Modi to compare Gujarat and Delhi's development model.

"Modi ji used to boast about his Gujarat model across the country when he was elected as the Prime Minister. I challenge him to compare Gujarat's schools, electricity management, roads and sewer systems with that of Delhi and decide which development model is better," he said.

He also flayed Modi over the Rafale fighter jet dealand said that the people of the country are asking how a Rs 526 crore Rafale jet was bought for Rs 1,700 crore.

"Each jet was bought at an added cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Modi ji bought 36 of them, which means Rs 33,000 crore was gone to corruption," the AAP chief said adding that Modi did not even spare the soldiers of this country.

All Lok Sabha in-charges, AAP MLAs and thousands of party workers joined Kejriwal at the function.

Addressing the party workers, Kejriwal claimed that the work which has been done by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi in the last three-and-a-half years has not been done in the last 70 years.

"People from across the world are appreciating our government's work in the education and health care systems," Kejriwal said.

He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party has changed the condition of schools in Delhi by sending government school teachers abroad for advanced training and returning the "arbitrary fee hike" by private schools.

"No other state government has been able to achieve what our government has. We are providing free medicines in all the hospitals and any person who is given next month's date for treatment can go to any private hospital for the same at the expense of the Delhi government," Kejriwal said.

