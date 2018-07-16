Arvind Kejriwal takes review meeting of progress of site identification for new mohalla clinics

There are currently around 160 mohalla clinics, aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents closer to home. The AAP government has set a target of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics

Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took a review meeting of the progress of site identification for new mohalla clinics in the national capital. The chief minister took an update on the number of sites inspected jointly by the departments for setting-up of new mohalla clinics.

According to a statement issued by the government, he was reported of pendency in joint inspection of several sites for the go-ahead for setting up of the new ones. The meeting was attended by the Health minister, officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and other land owning departments.

"The chief minister directed the officers concerned and stakeholder departments to complete the joint inspection of the sites awaiting the same this week itself," it stated. There are currently around 160 mohalla clinics, aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents closer to home. The AAP government has set a target of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics.

A review meeting will be held later this week by Kejriwal on the same subject. It stated that the officials concerned have been asked to complete the inspection and submit the final status report in the meeting to be held.

