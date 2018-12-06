Arvind Kejriwal: Those against BJP will be murdered

Dec 06, 2018, 19:53 IST | IANS

Kejriwal's reaction came on a news which claimed that the Hindu Yuva Vahini had offered Rs 1 crore bounty on Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's head for allegedly insulting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of killing those who oppose the saffron party, irrespective of their religion, while allowing people who support it to live.

"BJP's message is clear. Those willing to become BJP's slaves will be allowed to live -- be it Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Christian or from any other religion. And those opposing it will be murdered," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal's reaction came on a news which claimed that the Hindu Yuva Vahini had offered Rs 1 crore bounty on Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's head for allegedly insulting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

