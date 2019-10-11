Arvind Kejriwal to address C40 summit via video-conferencing

New Delhi: After the Centre denied him the permission to attend C40 Climate Change Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the session on Friday through video-conferencing on the steps to tackle air pollution. He will also address a joint press conference of seven cities.

"On the request of the C40 Copenhagen organisers, I will join the Summit over video. Will address a PC with Mayors of the world's megacities to launch the Clean Air Declaration," Kejriwal tweeted, adding that he will also share Delhi's story of fighting pollution at the 'Breathe Deeply' session.

The C40 Cities will connect more than 90 of the world's leading cities to take bold climate action and build a healthier and more sustainable future.

The Delhi government on Wednesday received the final communication form the Centre about not getting the permission for the visit. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the permission was not given as the summit was for "mayor-level" participants.

