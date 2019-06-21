Arvind Kejriwal to PM Narendra Modi: Our governments must work together capital's development

national

Kejriwal also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit a 'Mohalla Clinic' and a Delhi government school

In a dramatic reversal from his earlier confrontational attitude, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended a hand of cooperation, saying both the city and central governments must work together for the capital's development.

"Assured full cooperation of Delhi government to develop Delhi, (the) capital city of India. It is important that Delhi government and Centre work together," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting. Kejriwal, in his call-on meeting with Modi at Parliament House, also congratulated the Prime Minister for his victory in the Lok Sabha election.

He appealed for the Centre's cooperation for the implementation of the rainwater storage project, which has been recommended by several expert groups, including a study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. He said the Delhi government has planned for the natural storage of water in the Yamuna river floodplains during the rainy season to end Delhi's water shortage.

"One season's water (is) sufficient to meet Delhi's water needs. Requested Centre's support," he said in a post. Kejriwal also informed Modi that Delhi faces an acute water shortage, particularly in summer months and the project, once implemented, will ensure that storage of water during a single monsoon, will be sufficient to meet Delhi's water requirements for two years.

The Chief Minister also invited the Prime Minister to visit a 'Mohalla Clinic' and a Delhi government school. The city's Mohalla Clinics and Delhi's transformed government schools are the Kejriwal government's pet schemes that have won wide acclaim. Kejriwal said 'Ayushman Bharat' - the Modi government's health scheme - was briefly discussed as well.

He said he told Modi that Delhi's health scheme "is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme could also be integrated into our scheme". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Modi government have been at loggerheads over a string of issues since Kejriwal became Chief Minister in February 2015.

