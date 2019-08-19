Search

Arvind Kejriwal trolled for forgetting Lord Ganesha photo on hoardings

Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 00:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The large hoardings which were put across the state of Delhi had a huge picture of Delhi CM Kejriwal on them but sans any image of Lord Ganesha

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic.twitter IANS

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal became the butt of Twitter trolls after his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government put up large hoardings across the capital wishing the people ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The large hoardings which were put across the state of Delhi had a huge picture of Delhi CM Kejriwal on them but sans any image of Lord Ganesha.

In the hoardings, a huge picture of Kejriwal was on the left wishing Delhites a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi but without any picture of Ganpati. Netizens and Twitterati were left amused with this huge mistake committed by Kejriwal's government.

One Twitter user wrote, "Kejriwal is thinking that he is Lord Ganesha", while another wrote tweeted, "Never mind if Lord Ganesha is not there but his mouse is there," with an obvious reference to Kejriwal.

Kapil Mishra, former MLA of Aam Aadmi Party who has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retweeted the picture and said, "Hoarding Ganesha festival ka and photo Naag Panchami ki."

