Arvind Kejriwal: Upgrading education number one priority

Delhi government's first priority is to upgrade education, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said after launching a mobile app that would connect about 16,000 members of School Management Committees (SMCs)

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi government's first priority is to upgrade education, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said after launching a mobile app that would connect about 16,000 members of School Management Committees (SMCs). "Upgrading education is number one priority of our government and for that, we are working constantly for launching various schemes and policies," he said on Thursday.

The app was launched in the presence of 16,000 members of the SMCs of all schools.

It is expected to help schools, parents and students for better co-ordination and result oriented performance.

"We have done an experiment towards democratization of School Education System in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"Our effort is to make the SMC members realized that they are the owners of the schools and will contribute their services for betterment of quality of education in schools," he added.

Kejriwal stressed upon the need for effectively implementing the SMC App.

He said that SMCs decisions should be made binding upon the schools.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go