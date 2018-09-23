Search

Arvind Kejriwal urges rent-free land, houses for Mohalla Clinics

Sep 23, 2018, 14:58 IST | IANS

For the rent-free house, the minimum time period will be two years and for rent-free land, the same will be 10 years

Arvind Kejriwal urges rent-free land, houses for Mohalla Clinics
Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the people living in the national capital to provide rent-free land or houses to the Delhi government for setting-up of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics.

The state's Health and Family Welfare Department, in a print advertisement, said: "Your government needs your help" and urged the people to "partner for a noble cause".

In a series of questions, the advertisement reads: "Can you provide your empty house or land to the Delhi government free of rent for setting-up a Mohalla Clinic?

"Can a group of people collectively provide a house/land free of rent in their area for setting-up a Mohalla Clinic?

"If you or your organisation have sufficient financial resources by the grace of God, can you hire a few premises in some areas of Delhi and provide these free of rent to the Delhi Government setting-up a Mohalla Clinic?"

It added that in case the answer is yes, "then the Delhi government will set-up Mohalla Clinics in these areas for free treatment of all".

For the rent-free house, the minimum time period will be two years and for rent-free land, the same will be 10 years.

Kejriwal in a tweet also urged people to "partner in the noble cause".

On Saturday, Kejriwal said that his government will give 1,000 Mohalla Clinics to Delhi.

"As soon as we came into power, we established 150 Mohallah Clinics in Delhi in the first six months. It was liked by the people so much that we planned to give 1,000 such clinics to the public. All the planning was done. The file was forwarded to the Delhi LG, who sat on it for three years.

"Now, within next six months, Delhi will get 1,000 Mohallah Clinics. Every colony, every sector will have a clinic," he said while addressing a public gathering.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

arvind kejriwalnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Massive fire engulfs Valsad's Vrindavan Studio

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK