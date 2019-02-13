Arvind Kejriwal: Vote for literate PM this time

national

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people to vote for a literate man, unlike the last time when they voted for a 12th pass.

"The prime minister's post is very important. The last time you appointed to it a 12th pass man. This time, vote for an educated man. A 12th pass man is not wise enough. Another problem is that he doesn't consult anyone. I want to urge the people to think and vote for an educated man," Kejriwal said addressing the "Save Democracy" rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party.

A galaxy of opposition leaders, including Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), N. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah (Jammu and Kashmir) and Gegong Apang (Arunachal Pradesh), Congress leader Anand Sharma, Communist Party of India general secretary Sitaram Yechury attended the rally in a show of strength.

Kejriwal in his address, recalled the anti-corruption protests of 2011 -- following which his party was formed -- and said, "The last time we gathered here, you voted for a change. Today will also be remembered in history as now it is your turn to vote against the Modi government."

Accusing the Modi government of destroying the economy, the social fabric of the country and the democracy of India, the chief minister said, "If you vote for them again, the country will not survive."

