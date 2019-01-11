Arvind Kejriwal: We serve cow, not seek votes in its name

national

Arvind Kejriwal

Accusing the BJP-led MCD of not giving funds to a cow shed in North West Delhi's Bawana area, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is serving the cows and not seeking votes in their name.

Speaking to the media after visiting Shri Krishna cowshed, he said: "Those who seek votes in the name of cows should also provide fodder to them."

The cowshed is funded by the Delhi government and municipal corporation.

"The MCD has not released its share of the money. We gave all the money and see the condition of this cow shed and also the dedication of the Delhi government for serving cows. Now we will ensure MCD should pay its share."

He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party does not seek votes in the name of cows.

"We don't do politics in the name of cows and don't seek vote for serving them. They (BJP) seek votes in the name of cows, but they refuse to give fodder to cows, which is not right. There should not be politics over cows,"

He also said that people of Haryana have invited him to see cow sheds there and he will visit them next week.

