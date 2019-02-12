Arvind Kejriwal: World-famous liar Narendra Modi behaving like a Pakistan PM

national

Supporting N Chandrababu Naidu in his demand for special category status to AP, Arvind Kejriwal says prime minister trying to subvert India's federal structure

Arvind Kejriwal with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during the latter's day-long fast, in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "world famous liar", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused him of behaving like a Pakistani Prime Minister to subvert India's federal structure.

Extending support to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in his demand for special category status to the southern state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief also said Modi cannot be trusted.

"It is unfortunate that the chief minister and thousands of people from Andhra have to demonstrate here for special status for the state. This poses a big question on the country's federal structure," said Kejriwal at the Andhra Bhavan here where the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president is on fast asking the Centre to give special category status and fulfill other commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

"The PM at least thrice publicly declared he would give special status to Andhra. He is world famous for lying. Whatever he says, he never fulfills. Even (BJP chief) Amit Shah says that whatever they say is nothing but jumla," he said. Claiming that Modi had pledged to give special status to Andhra Pradesh at the Tirupati temple, he said, "A person who backs out on his word given in front of god cannot be trusted."

Naidu's fast gets Opp together

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's day-long fast demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the Opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government.

Congress walks out over MLA poaching

The Congress on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha and staged a walkout over alleged attempts to poach their MLAs in Karnataka, a charge that was rejected by the Centre, calling it an "internal fight" between the ruling Congress and the JD-S.

