Arvind Subramanian: Leaving CEA job for compelling reasons

He will leave office within the next two months even though his contract ends in May 2019

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian has decided to quit the job, with close to a year of his tenure remaining, and return to the US for "very compelling reasons" – the second high profile exit from in less than a year. He said he would leave the office within the next two months even though his contractual term was co-terminus with the government.

Subramanian was appointed as CEA, finance ministry, on October 16, 2014, for a three-year term and was given an extension last year. "My departure from this job for entirely personal reasons. It is no secret that we are expecting our first grandchild in the early September. That's a very compelling reason that takes us back to old life of that used to lead of researching, writing, teaching and reflecting above all," he said. Subramanian's official contract was till May 2019. "The first person I mentioned this to was the Prime Minister after consulting Mr (Arun) Jaitley," he said, while expressing that this was the best job he ever had and probably ever will.

Earlier in the day Union Minister Arun Jaitley announced that Subramanian would be leaving the finance ministry after nearly four years because of "pressing family commitments" and return to the US.

Asked about his last date in the office, he said, "in terms of date, the hard deadline is early September, when the baby is going to arrive. We haven't exactly finalised. It would be over the next month or two. No firm date as yet has been fixed."

To a question on his future plans, he said, it will be revealed in the next few days. "You will get to know what I am exactly, I will be going do, in the next few days. I can't reveal that right now for obvious reasons. Whatever has to be done has to done through formal channel but in few days you will get to know what I will doing in the next year at least," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever