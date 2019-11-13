Aryan Khan's friends wish him on his birthday with a dose of nostalgia
Aryan Khan's friends took to their Instagram accounts and shared some of his hidden pictures to wish him on his birthday
Aryan Khan maybe Shah Rukh Khan's son, but he needs no introduction and has an identity of his own. He turns 22 today on November 13 and to wish him on the special occasion, his friends gave him the perfect gift- Nostalgia. Didn't get it? We'll explain!
Given it's the era of social media, his friends took to their Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday and these unseen pictures of his are a treat for all his fans. The first one is a group picture where the boys' gang indeed looks cool.
Have a look:
The second one is a picture where one of his friends is enjoying his drink and Khan can be seen playing his guitar. Shah Rukh Khan has often said how his son is extremely fond of music. Take a look right here:
Another friend of his called him an English Indian and captioned the story with a heart:
And the last one seems to be a candid click where Khan is sitting and chilling with his college friends. And we must say the boy is a spitting image of his father:
His Bollywood debut has been the talk of the town for long. It was reported Karan Johar was planning to launch him but nothing has been materialised yet. Shah Rukh Khan has also stated how his son has been interested in soccer and wants to be a soccer player. But we are sure Bollywood would surely reckon this boy soon. And why not, he recently had an interaction with his dad about the kind of films he ought to do. He recently dubbed for Simmba in the Hindi version of The Lion King with his father.
