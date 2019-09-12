Aryan Khan's intense look will keep you hooked; internet drools over it

Like father, like son! The idiom is perfect for the father-son duo, Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan. The king of Bollywood has a massive female fan following, and so is the case with his son, Aryan. The young man has attracted a lot of female reactions on his latest Instagram photo.

On Thursday, Aryan Khan shared a photograph of himself, where he is seen intensely gazing at something with his glares on. Wearing plain cargo pants, a black full-sleeved tee and sneakers, Aryan Khan is the carbon copy of his equally fashionable dad, Shah Rukh Khan. Adding to his look is the messy wet hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) onSep 11, 2019 at 6:12pm PDT

A verified user named Ryan Nassif commented on Aryan Khan's picture saying, "I see you dark knight [sic]" Interestingly, an Instagram handle, which, according to the bio says it is Suhana Khan's fan account also made a funny comment. It read: "I thought you forgot your password" with a laughing emoticon. The 21-year-old's last post on Instagram was made five-and-a-half months ago on March 18, 2019.

There was a female user who asked Aryan to get married to her. "mere naal viyah karlo" (Get married to me) on that post. Another user drew a comparison between him and daddy dearest, Shah Rukh. She wrote: "Legit thought it was Shahrukh. Ugh why is he so hot [sic]". While another female user asked him about the serious look on his face while posing. The comment read: "Why r u always soooo serious [sic]" with unending question marks. A user went to the extent of writing that he is her future husband.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan made his debut in the film world by dubbing the Hindi version of the Hollywood film, The Lion King. Aryan dubbed for Simba's voice, who plays Mufasa's son. Interestingly, Mufasa's voice was dubbed by Shah Rukh Khan, which made it more interesting.

Aryan Khan is currently pursuing filmmaking in California. A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier said that Shah Rukh Khan is keen on getting a Hollywood debut for his son. The report says that Shah Rukh Khan has been showing Aryan's pictures to some top-notch Hollywood producers but has been advised against the superhero film that Aryan is keen on doing.

There are also rumours of Aryan Khan assisting his godfather, Karan Johar, in directing for the film, Takht.

